بالصورة… ملكة جمال لبنان السابقة حامل بطفلها الأول

بمناسبة عيد الأم حبيت وبمشاركة مجلة لها أن إعلن عن أجمل شي صار بحياتي من ٧ شهور ولي رح يخليني صير إم وعيد معكن ومع كل أمهات لبنان والعالم بهيدا العيد. On this Mother’s Day, via Laha Magazine, I have shared the most beautiful occurrence in my life – the day I discovered that I will soon be a mother and celebrate this joyous day with all the mothers of Lebanon and the world. Happy Mother’s Day to all. #7monthspregnant ❤ @lahamag Dress: @lelobbyofficial Jewlery: @moukarzeljewelry Makeup: @yvonnehatem Hair: @fadiaelmendelek Stylist: @cedrichaddad @fadiathepoet Photo by: @rodrigue.najarian #happymothersday #styeldbyced #salygreige #lahamag Interview by: @carineeliane Special thanks to: @bakhosyabdo @mayawsabeh

