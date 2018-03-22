بالصورة… ملكة جمال لبنان السابقة حامل بطفلها الأول

22 مارس, 2018 - 9:02 مساءً المصدر: وكالات
بالصورة… ملكة جمال لبنان السابقة حامل بطفلها الأول

نشرت ملكة جمال لبنان لعام 2014 صورة لها ببطن منتفخ وهي بشهرها السابع عبر حسابها على “انستغرام”.

وقد تصدّرت سالي جريج غلاف مجلة “لها” وعلّقت على الصورة قائلة: “بمناسبة عيد الأم حبيت وبمشاركة مجلة لها أن اعلن عن أجمل شي صار بحياتي من 7 شهور ولي رح يخليني صير إم وعيد معكن ومع كل أمهات لبنان والعالم بهيدا العيد”.

 

بمناسبة عيد الأم حبيت وبمشاركة مجلة لها أن إعلن عن أجمل شي صار بحياتي من ٧ شهور ولي رح يخليني صير إم وعيد معكن ومع كل أمهات لبنان والعالم بهيدا العيد. On this Mother’s Day, via Laha Magazine, I have shared the most beautiful occurrence in my life – the day I discovered that I will soon be a mother and celebrate this joyous day with all the mothers of Lebanon and the world. Happy Mother’s Day to all. #7monthspregnant ❤ @lahamag Dress: @lelobbyofficial Jewlery: @moukarzeljewelry Makeup: @yvonnehatem Hair: @fadiaelmendelek Stylist: @cedrichaddad @fadiathepoet Photo by: @rodrigue.najarian #happymothersday #styeldbyced #salygreige #lahamag Interview by: @carineeliane Special thanks to: @bakhosyabdo @mayawsabeh

A post shared by Sally Greige (@salygreige) on

22 مارس, 2018

