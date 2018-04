#NKO Moments before #NajwaKaram goes on stage at #BeachRotana concert, #AbuDhabi 📸 . . . Dress by: @nicolasjebran Makeup by: @wassglam Hair by: @michel_layoun Jewellery by: @tufenkjian

A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT